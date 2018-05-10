Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers from Bahrain will be trained by the University of Huddersfield.

The University has faced some criticism for launching a masters course in security science for Bahraini police.

Private Eye says ten lecturers from the university will make two-week visits to the Gulf state, where police are described by some as among the world’s most “violent and abusive police forces”.

A spokesman for the university told the Examiner: “The Masters programme will train the Bahraini police in the latest crime scene investigation techniques as part of the country’s Royal Academy of Police’s advanced academic curriculum.

Help needed to design training for women working in STEM industries

“The programme will expose the students to international police experiences, improve their leadership skills and enable them to solve policing issues effectively and at an advanced level.

“The University has enjoyed an international presence for many years.

“It currently welcomes over 3,000 international students and has links with over 120 countries world-wide. “

The university would not comment on how much it would make financially from running the course, with international fees can top £14,000.

It’s believed there are 26 officers enrolled on the course.