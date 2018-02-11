Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town talisman Aaron Mooy suffered what looked like a painful injury during Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s stadium today (Sun).

The home crowd applauded as the Australian was stretchered off on the 76th minute to be replaced by Philip Billing.

Mooy had his head in his hands as he left the field with strapping around his left knee.

BT Sport reported the 27-year-old had a deep cut on his knee.

The injury came after a clash of knees with AFC Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook.

Mooy immediately looked to be in serious pain and stayed down for some time. Six minutes of injury time added on at the end of the game.

The midfielder had an excellent game up until the injury, assisting both of Steve Mounie’s goals - the first with a free kick cross right onto the striker’s head and the second with a delightful through ball.

After the game David Wagner said: "We have to wait. He got a cut over his knee - he got some stitches as well.

"We have to see what he looks like in the upcoming days - how long he will be sidelined.

"At the minute I can not answer this question seriously."