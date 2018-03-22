Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of optician’s practices founded in Huddersfield has acquired a new practice

in Hull.

The Valli Group, set up by husband and wife team Moin and Rachel Valli, has acquired T Berriman Opticians to complement its group of 14 practices across the north.

Mr Valli (pictured), managing director, said: “We are delighted to expand our base in Hull and this practice fits perfectly with the Valli Group ethos.

“This practice is situated in a strong community area, very close to the KCOM Stadium, which makes it a great fit for the Valli Group’s passion for engaging with local communities.

“We are involved in many community projects and charities and every one of our practices has a chosen local charity that they actively support.

“In addition to supporting our local communities, all of our branches support Vision Aid Overseas by collecting old unwanted spectacles for reuse abroad.”

Mr Valli is a trustee at Kirklees Visual Impairment Network, a user-led charity that aims to help those living with blindness or visual impairment by using technology to enhance their daily lives.

He is also a former Young Business Person of the Year in the Examiner Business Awards.

The Valli Group also supports the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice and has taken part in many fundraising events to support the Bradley-based charity.

The group has practices located in Yorkshire, Merseyside, Lancashire, Cheshire and Greater Manchester. They include ones in Almondbury, Honley, Lockwood and Meltham.