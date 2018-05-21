Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vandals who left their mark on an historic former tram shelter may have given themselves away.

Police are believed to have recognised the tags – or signatures – daubed on the walls inside the shelter in Edgerton last week.

Bus operator Metro has seen sent in work crews to paint over the graffiti but local councillors say police are on the case.

Locals were shocked last week when the grade II-listed shelter in Edgerton Road near Clayton Fields was vandalised.

The shelter, which dates back to 1896, was restored to its previous glory in 2014 when the Tour de France’s Grand Depart passed by.

The shelter still serves bus passengers and was repainted in the old Huddersfield Corporation colours of vermilion and cream.

Greenhead Labour councillor Carole Pattison said she was delighted that Metro, the West Yorkshire transport body, had acted so fast in repainting the shelter walls.

She said: “I’m glad to see this vandalism has been quickly repaired and just sorry to see that some people don’t respect the listed buildings that are a glory of our area.”

Asked what could be done to avoid any repetition she added: “It’s difficult to prevent anything like that happening again. Unfortunately, that’s what some people take a pride in. Fortunately, though, the police have recognised some of the ‘signatures’ and will be following that up.

“The shelter is vulnerable but also highly visible and if anyone sees anyone loitering around there with ill-intent then please let the police know.”

Lindley Tory councillor Gemma Wilson said she too was pleased at the speed of the clean-up.

She added: “I’ve been up to look at it and a good job has been done redecorating it. It’s a listed local landmark and to see it stupidly vandalised was really gutting.

“There were some distinctive ‘tags’ and a cross drawn as part of the vandalism. Some details of someone who may be able to help police with enquiries has been passed on and I am awaiting a police response.”