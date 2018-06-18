The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vehicle was stolen every two hours in West Yorkshire last year, data shows.

In 2017, there were 5,343 thefts of a motor vehicle recorded by police in West Yorkshire, one every two hours, a small decrease compared to 2016, when there were 5,611 thefts.

This works out as a rate of 233 thefts for every 100,000 people living in the area covered by West Yorkshire police.

It is the highest rate in the country after London, Greater Manchester and Essex.

Here’s some advice on how to protect your vehicle from thieves:

- In order to protect your car from thieves, police suggest fitting an alarm.

- If the car is older than four years, you should consider having an approved immobiliser professionally fitted.

- Never leave keys in the ignition, even for just a few seconds.

- With the new keyless cars, thieves are using relay technology to unlock and start the engine by intercepting a signal from a nearby set of car keys. To protect your car against this type of theft, the police suggest to keep your keys far away from windows and doors so that the signal is harder to pick up, or put your car in a garage.

- Use steering or wheel locks, having car windows security etched and use a car cover, as it will take considerably longer to gain access to the car.

Nationally in 2017 there were 109,469 thefts of a vehicle reported to police, 187 thefts for every 100,000 residents. That corresponds to 12 cars stolen every hour across England and Wales.