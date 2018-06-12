The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have arrested a man in possession of a stun gun in Huddersfield.

The weapon was described as “very dangerous” by a spokesman for the Kirklees Proactive Team whose officers made the arrest.

In a tweet the Kirklees Proactive Team said: “Good arrest by KPT officers this morning (Monday) in Huddersfield of a male in possession of a stun gun. He tried to tell officers it was a torch. However, they were not fooled!

“A very dangerous weapon and person taken from the street.”

The location of the arrest and the age of the person arrested have not been disclosed.

The seizure of the stun gun came on the same day that two people were arrested in Batley after a Taser-stlye implement was found in a car during an armed police operation.

Police were called to Alpine Close at 1pm after reports that a man with a handgun was seen making threats in the area.