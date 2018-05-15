Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broadband problems are causing a major issue for people in Netherton.

They say there has been issues with their broadband connections with Virgin Media since Easter but they have worsened considerably over the last week.

People who are trying to use the internet for work and students trying to study for exams have been struggling to get online.

One customer, Christine Berry who lives on Chaffinch Walk, said: “Since last Tuesday the internet problems have been horrendous – it just keeps on cutting out with a message saying the service is unavailable.

“When you ring Virgin there is a message which states the company is aware there is a problem in the HD4 area and they are currently repairing it but it’s a complicated problem. They told us it won’t be sorted until at least Thursday (May 17).

“Many people are talking about it in the village.”

She said Virgin has told her she can only get compensation if she makes a formal complaint by phoning Virgin and speaking to a member of its call centre team.

She says that she asked for a copy of the complaint she has made but has been told this could take up to 40 days to send to her.

Mrs Berry says her TV also keeps freezing but was told she’d have to phone another Virgin department to complain about that.

Virgin Media says the issue only became known to them last Thursday.

A spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the issues some of our customers in Netherton have experienced with their broadband since last Thursday.

“Engineers have been working hard to resolve this issue and internet services are now restored. We’re continuing to monitor the situation to prevent any further outages.”