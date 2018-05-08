Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vulnerable Kirklees woman has lost a High Court bid to force the prosecution of the man she claims raped her.

The woman, who cannot be identified, claimed to have been sexually abused by the man after meeting him on her way to college in Huddersfield in the mid-2000s.

He was due to stand trial for sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder, but the prosecution was aborted and he was acquitted at Bradford Crown Court in 2010.

But the woman, through her representatives, continued to push for a prosecution on a charge of rape.

However, her hopes were dashed in December 2016 when the chief prosecutor for Yorkshire and Humberside refused to prosecute the man for rape.

She challenged the decision at the High Court in London, but has now seen her case rejected by Judge Marc Gosnell.

The judge said a prosecution now for an offence of rape would be founded on the same alleged facts as the offence of which the man has already been acquitted.

Although prosecutors now take a different view, a “genuine decision” had been made by the CPS not to prosecute him for rape because it was thought there was “no realistic prospect of a conviction”.

“The accused maintains his innocence and is likely to resist a further prosecution on the understandable grounds that the Crown should have tried him for this offence in 2010, had they considered they had the evidence,” he continued.

“He may properly argue that it is unfair and oppressive for him to be tried again for a different offence arising out of the same facts some eight years later or more.

“I conclude...that a crown court judge would inevitably grant a stay of the subsequent proceedings on grounds of abuse of process.”

The judge rejected the woman’s judicial review challenge to the prosecution’s refusal to start criminal proceedings against the man for alleged rape.