A lifesaving piece of medical equipment has been stolen from Greenhead Park.

The defibrillator, which is used to restart a heart during a cardiac arrest, has been taken from its box in the park.

It was paid for with donations by members of Huddersfield Parkrun following after Sean Doyle suffered a heart attack there in May 2013.

Sean said members noticed it had been stolen this morning (Saturday) when they turned up for the weekly 5km run.

He said: “It is a kick in the teeth.

“It was bought and paid for by Parkrun members who were trying to do a good thing.

“It was announced in front of 600 people this morning. Everyone was saying they couldn’t believe it.

“It’s a lifesaver. If you don’t know what yiou’re doing with them it’s not a good idea to try and use one.

“We can only assume it’s someone who wants to sell it. Sometimes they spring up on eBay.”

Sean said the defibrillator was installed in the cafe within weeks of his heart attack, and then outside after a box was donated.

He added: “I don’t know how yet, but we are going to get another one.”