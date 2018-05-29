Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have warned of the dangers of using candles following a fire at a house in Huddersfield.

Fire crews from Huddersfield fire station were called out at 4pm today (Tues) to reports of a bedroom fire at a house in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown.

Watch commander Jimmy Fitt said a tealight left on a plastic storage unit had melted the plastic and set fire to carpet and a wardrobe.

A 65-year-old woman was treated by firefighters and paramedics for smoke inhalation. She did not need hospital treatment.

(Image: Google Street View pic)

Watch Commander Fitt said the woman had thrown a bucket of water over the candle, but had phoned the fire service asking for them to make sure the fire was out.

He said: “We investigated it and made sure the fire was out. There was smoke damage to the room and fire damage to the unit, the carpet and a wardrobe.

“Instead of being in a holder, the tealight was placed directly on top of the plastic. We would advise people always to use a solid holder.”