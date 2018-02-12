The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s been dubbed ‘sausage-gate’ and there’s lots been said on social media about a Huddersfield Town player’s accidental indecent exposure.

A certain part of Town sub Danny Williams’ anatomy became the focus of attention after he was caught in the background ‘adjusting himself’ on live TV.

Williams was on the bench in stoppage time during Town’s victory over Bournemouth when the BT Sport cameras turned on head coach David Wagner.

Town’s German-born American midfielder was directly behind his boss when the camera zoomed in – and unlucky Williams chose that exact second to whip his shorts down, baring all.

It was all over in a flash but eagle-eyed viewers sparked a social media meltdown when they posted footage online.

There were plenty of risque remarks – and envious comments – but the best reaction had to be from a 90-year-old gran who couldn’t believe her eyes when shown the video.

Town fan Chris Sheard posted this video of him showing the footage to mum Shirley – and her reaction is priceless.

She pays close attention to the video and then announces it’s “very big” – but then she looks even closer and has her family in stitches when she proclaims: “Whatever! It’s like an elephant!”