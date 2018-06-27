The video will start in 8 Cancel

A van flipped onto its side in a crash with a tanker which left two people injured.

The crash on Aldams Road in Dewsbury town centre led to heavy congestion as the road was closed for around two hours.

West Yorkshire Police said the crash involved a DAF heavy tanker and a Mercedes Sprinter panel van. The panel van ended up on its side.

The incident was reported to emergency services at around 12.38pm this afternoon. The busy road was closed and finally reopened at 2.21, police said.

A Force spokesman said no-one had been seriously hurt. It is believed a passenger in one vehicle suffered minor injuries and a second person was taken to hospital with injuries which were not believed to be serious.

Police officers and Highways England officials attended the scene.