The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police responded to a report of a man carrying a machete as a driver captured this footage on his car’s dash-cam.

The driver was on his way to the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday evening when he saw a “flash of silver” in a man’s hand on Manchester Road near the Earnshaws motorbike showroom.

On second glance, he saw what he thought was a “huge blade”.

He later downloaded the dash-cam footage which he shared with the Examiner and on Twitter.

The driver, who did not want to be named, called police just after 7pm as he made his way to a Huddersfield Giants game.

He added: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing to be honest.

“There was a family on the other side of the road and people were behind him.”

He called police but says he didn’t hear anything back.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers had carried out an extensive search of the area.

The spokesman added: “Police received a report from a member of public on Friday evening (17 August) of a man who was believed to be carrying a weapon on Manchester Road, Huddersfield .

“An extensive search of the area was conducted, including CCTV cameras, but no one was located and no weapon was found.”

The spokesman said the dash-cam footage could be passed onto police by calling 101.

The driver added: “I guess police were unlucky to miss him.”

* Did you witness this incident on Friday evening? Contact andrew.robinson@reachplc.com