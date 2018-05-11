Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who captured six incidents of poor driving on dash-cam in just a few months has claimed driver behaviour is getting worse.

The 66-year-old motorist, who does not wish to be named, captured incidents near Outlane, Birkby, on Halifax Road and in Brighouse.

The Huddersfield resident said: “I have been driving regularly for about 45 years, the last 25 years or so covering relatively high mileages by car with work commitments in the UK and Europe.

“People’s driving standards have certainly deteriorated over the last 10 years or so and seem to reflect the decline in the overall standards of general interaction and changes within our society.

“This seems to be more obvious on UK roads than on the roads of Germany/Netherlands/Belgium. People here appear to lack the respect or consideration of each other that most of us of a certain age take for granted.”

He described the incidents caught on his dash-cam as “rude, reckless and inconsiderate.”