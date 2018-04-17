The video will start in 8 Cancel

When this suspected criminal ran out of road he simply kept on going – straight through some bushes and down a banking.

The vehicle was being pursued by a West Yorkshire Roads Policing officer when the driver decided to do a bit of off-roading.

The police pursuit happened at night between Gomersal and Cleckheaton.

Despite the best efforts of West Yorkshire Police, the reckless driver managed to escape.

Traffic officer Martin Willis, who shared the footage on social media, said: “The lengths some people will go to, to avoid speaking to us!!”

One of his followers on Twitter branded the driving “extreme landscape gardening.”

The reason for the pursuit hasn’t been revealed. Police inquiries are continuing.

A police spokesman described the incident as “not a particularly long pursuit.”