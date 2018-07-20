The video will start in 8 Cancel

A MAN racing his car at 140mph on the M62 got his friend to film it and broadcast it live on Facebook.

The appalling driver – who makes shooting gestures at other motorists and boasts “these are my roads” – is seen on camera speeding on rural routes on Scammonden Moor, intimidating other motorists and then flying onto the M62.

The sickening display was filmed by a passenger and was broadcast live on a public Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The driver also boasts of reaching speeds of 140mph and gets his friend to catch the speed on his dashboard on camera.

At one point, the driver points his finger out the window making gun gestures at other drivers they undertake.

The driver boasts: “You know about man getting 140s off the clock out of the two litre ‘cause you know I like to push this...still trying to push this Golf in front [sic].”

The driver also says: “These are my roads n*****...pulling up to the Hudd right now.”

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.