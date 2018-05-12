The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Yorkshire traffic policeman has urged motorists to “look, look and look again” before pulling out following a near-miss.

The traffic officer - identified only as Pc Pearson - was in a marked BMW X5 on an emergency call when a VW Golf driver car pulled out on him in Bradford this morning.

The officer had been travelling at around 70mph with blue lights and sirens at the time.

He posted footage on Twitter with the message: “Please look, look and look again!

“Emergency vehicles can been seen so there’s no excuse for not looking. This was me this morning responding to a stolen vehicle. The Golf driver said ‘I Just didn’t see you.’”

He added: “It’s a good job they (BMW X5) stop well, otherwise it would have been a very serious collision.”