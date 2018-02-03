The video will start in 8 Cancel

Protesters from all over the country chanted ‘Hands Off HRI’ at a demonstration against cuts to the NHS in London on Saturday.

Thousands of campaigners travelled to the capital to take part in the #FundOurNHS march, while countless more protested at local hospitals up and down the country.

Hands Off HRI group travelled down to take part, and even stood atop a battle bus getting other protesters to join them in the chant against plans to downgrade Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

This video posted on Twitter by protester Pat Fulgoni showed hundreds joining in with the chant.

Controversial proposals would see the current hospital closed and moved to a smaller site at Acre Mills, Lindley, with fewer beds and no A&E department.

Patients needing to use A&E would need to travel to Calderdale Royal Infirmary in Halifax.

Local campaigners travelled down by bus and were joined by Colne Valley Labour MP Thelma Walker at the march on Downing Street.

The rally was organised by those opposing Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, challenging him to “properly fund the NHS.”

Dewsbury Labour MP Paula Sherriff also joined protesters at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, while campaigners similarly gathered at Dewsbury District Hospital.

It was revealed last month that Mr Hunt will leave the decision over HRI’s fate to independent experts after refusing to rubber stamp the controversial plans.

An Independent Reconfiguration Panel now has until February 26 to assess the case.