The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This dozy lorry driver reversed down a motorway sliproad ... in full view of two police cars.

The driver was caught on camera by West Yorkshire traffic policeman Pc Martin Willis who said: “Just when I thought I’d seen it all!”

Pc Willis said: “If you take a wrong turning joining a motorway, continue onto the next junction. Do not attempt to reverse down a sliproad.”

He added that the driver had been reported.

It is an offence to reverse at any point down a motorway including the main carriageway, the hard shoulder or the slip road.

The fine is up to £2,500 and three points on the driver’s licence and they could even end up banned.

After Pc Willis posted a video of the A1 (M) incident on Twitter, several people pointed out that the lorry had reversed in full view of two police cars.

A fellow West Yorkshire officer said: “I nearly went flying into the back of someone doing that on the first exit sliproad from Ikea to the M62. It’s a very tight bend and could have ended very badly.”

And a member of the public added: “Two days ago we were met by an old gentleman driving the wrong way towards us on the A64. He stopped, did a U turn and drove away.”