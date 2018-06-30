The video will start in 8 Cancel

This black cat used up one of its nine lives trying to cross a busy road.

It was caught on camera by Stephen Bell who couldn't believe just how lucky it was to avoid a passing van.

Stephen caught the incident on Thursday afternoon on Manchester Road at Slaithwaite.

(Image: Stephen Bell)

He said: "The cat was unharmed but I think it lost one of its nine lives. It was as close as can be but it wasn't harmed."

His video has been shared on social media.

Several people on Facebook said that the cat pictured in the video could be lost and frightened.