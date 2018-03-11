The video will start in 8 Cancel

A larger than life robotic Snow Lion entertained kids at PPG Canalside before Huddersfield Town’s match.

Dozens of youngsters took photographs and selfies with the animatronic puppet at Huddersfield Town’s training ground yesterday.

The character is from the children’s book The Snow Lion, by Jim Helmore and Richard Jones.

As well as meeting the character, youngsters were able to take part in free mask-making activities and the first 30 children to arrive for the event on the day were presented with copies of the book.

The animatronic puppet was a guest of both the football club and Huddersfield Literature Festival.

The pre-match event was the second family event of the festival, which runs from March 8 to 18.

Now firmly established as a literary festival of substance, HLF began in 2006 and attracts writers and performers from all over the UK.

For a programme and ticket details visit huddlitfest.org.uk