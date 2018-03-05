The video will start in 8 Cancel

A lorry driver damaged one car and dragged another 50m from where it was parked - then drove off.

And it was all captured on CCTV.

Now the owner of one of the damaged cars is appealing for help tracing the lorry driver.

Fay Pownall says it happened at 5.30am this morning, Monday, on a side road off Clough Lane in Rastrick.

The blue cab of the HGV, which had yellow and white stripes on, can be seen slowly trying to get along the narrow lane.

But it failed and dragged Fay Powell’s blue car metres away from her home.

Fay, who has had the car for just eight weeks, said: “I was woken by a strange noise outside my house.

“I got up and saw that my car wasn’t where it had been parked, but it was about 50m away up the road.

“I checked my CCTV and a large lorry has damaged my neighbour’s car and mine too.”

The CCTV shows the lorry actually dragging Fay’s car away.

While it’s dark, the cab is blue with a yellow strip down it. There was a white trailer on the back with a blue cover over it.

Fay thinks her neighbours car may have been damaged first and the lorry driver may have been aware it had hit the silver vehicle, which is why it slowed down as it went by her own car.

But that too was damaged as it was dragged.

She believes the lorry will have travelled from the Sun Inn crossroads before turning into the side lane and hitting the cars, then drove off in the direction of Fixby roundabout at 5.30am.

She has reported it to the police but is appealing for help to trace the lorry driver.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 citing log number 177 of today’s date, 5,3 18.