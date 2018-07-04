The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield commuters headed into work, one passenger took the time to remind them it’s coming home ...

This mystery pianist was filmed spreading a little patriotic cheer at the railway station this morning (Weds) following England’s nail-biting victory over Colombia in the penalty shoot out.

Fans may have woken feeling a little dazed and surreal at the victory, but as one man sat playing English anthems on the station piano it helped the great news sink in with style.

The pianist played renditions of Three Lions and national anthem God Save The Queen.

Footage of the heartwarming display of patriotic spirit was captured by commuter Darryl Townend and shared dozens of times on Twitter.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

One person replied saying: “This is the most beautiful thing I saw on social media this morning.”

Are you the mystery pianist? Get in touch at editorial@examiner.co.uk or call on 01484 437712.