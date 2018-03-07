The video will start in 8 Cancel

The owner of a family-run pub and restaurant has been forced to close after burst pipes flooded the premises following recent bad weather.

Staff at The Fox House above Holmfirth were in tears when they saw the damage caused by burst pipes on Monday.

A video posted on the pub’s Facebook page shows huge amounts of water pouring through the ceiling in several locations.

The pub has been family owned and run for the past 35 years.

Owner and chef Michael Millas said he wanted to thank staff, customers and his insurance company for their support during a traumatic time.

Mr Millas, who runs the pub with wife Minty, has been “overwhelmed” by messages of support from customers.

He said: “Unfortunately we are closed until further notice due to multiple burst pipes which have flooded the majority of the building.

“We apologise but you will see from the video clip the severity of the burst.”

Mr Millas said he would be keeping people updated on social media and on the pub website. Insurance reps are currently assessing the damage.

Customers have posted messages of support on social media.

One woman said: “My heart goes out to you. I had a little burst at my shop. I was devastated...I hope you get the pub and restaurant up and running soon.”