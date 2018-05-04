Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This shocking CCTV footage shows a dad fracturing a man’s jaw on a petrol station forecourt.

Adam Glynn, who is wearing a white T-shirt, can be seen repeatedly punching Mack Herron to the ground and kicking him in the head, knocking him out.

His co-defendant, Mica Heppenstall, got involved in the fight and ‘ragged’ Mr Herron’s friend around before she and Glynn ran off.

The victim can be seen lying on the ground unconscious for several minutes and his friend tries to lift him up a few times before they both fall over.

The incident happened at around 5.37am on September 10, 2016 on the forecourt of the BP petrol station on Bradford Road in Batley.

Glynn, a 25-year-old dad, has been locked up for more than two years for the vicious attack and Heppenstall, a 21-year-old mum-of-two, has walked free from court.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that the victim had stitches in his forehead and eyebrow before spending five days in hospital having plates inserted into his jaw.

Mr Herron was said to have lost his self-confidence and he now worries about going out and socialising with friends.

As the CCTV footage was played to the court, Glynn shook his head in the dock.

A dog also appeared in the footage, but it was unclear who this belonged to. It was originally on a lead held by Heppenstall but was led away by another male as he was leaving the scene.

After the case had already been listed for a trial, Glynn pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and Heppenstall pleaded guilty to affray.

Glynn has four previous convictions for six offences, including one for battery. Heppenstall has 15 previous convictions for 21 offences, mainly shoplifting and breaching ASBOs.

The defendants claimed Mr Herron and his friend had started the fight by attacking Glynn’s brother who had called Glynn to come and help him.

But Judge Neil Clark said: “I cannot accept anything that was said about the complainants.”

Both of the defedants’ barristers said their clients regretted the incident.

The judge told the defendants: “Whatever your reasons for going there were, what was to follow and what I have seen on the CCTV was simply unaccceptable.”

Glynn, of Richmond Road in Heckmondwike, was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve half before being eligible to be released.

Heppenstall, who lives with her dad on Hyrstlands Road in Batley, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and was given a community order.

Eight people sat in the public gallery during the sentencing hearing, including the victim and his family and Glynn’s girlfriend.

As Glynn was led down, a male in the public gallery who referred to Glynn as ‘brother’ said: “Unfair to lose the CCTV from when they jumped me.”

A male was also heard saying: “See you in Liversedge, mate.”

Heppenstall, who appeared nervous as she was sentenced and then smiled as the sentence was suspended, left the dock and shouted towards the public gallery: “They attacked us.”

A member of the victim’s family said sarcastically: “Very remorseful.”