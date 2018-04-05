The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver continues to battle for his life this morning after being thrown from his car and pinned against the wall in a horrific road smash.

The man collided with a Post Office van at a crossroads in Lepton last night and was ejected from his side window, before the Fiat Punto he was driving flipped and trapped him against a wall.

The dramatic crash happened at the junction of Botany Lane and Gawthorpe Green Lane at around 5.30pm.

The Punto driver, a 31-year-old man from Huddersfield, was extricated and flown straight to Leeds General Infirmary while the van driver, who has only minor injuries, was taken by road ambulance to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Firefighters described how paramedics claimed “we need to get him out right now” as they lifted the wreckage and freed him, before he was put on a stretcher and rushed for treatment.

His injuries are thought to be life threatening.

Watch Commander Andy Wooller, of Huddersfield fire station, said: “The driver was ejected through the side window as a result of the impact from colliding with the van. His car has then begun to flip over and he’s been trapped against the wall.

“We moved the car slightly back and very carefully freed him. Doctors were saying, ‘we need to get him out right now’, so it’s pretty serious.”

A woman who was in a car behind and dialled 999 described how she rushed to his aid and tried to keep him comfortable as emergency services arrived.

Sophie Dickinson said: “It was horrible...I was the one who phoned 999 for him and gave him my jacket so he was comfy.

“My thoughts go out to his family and friends”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 5.30pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Botany Lane in Lepton.

“Paramedics and police attended. A man was taken by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with life-threatening head injuries.

“The male driver of a van which was also involved in the collision had minor injuries and was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”