Efforts to cut £2.4 million from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s budget will be discussed this week.

A plan to “flatten management structures” would help reduce costs while still “protecting the current levels of fire cover” according to a new report into the proposed changes.

They would include reducing the number of watch managers based at fire stations with one fire engine.

Watch managers would also be given their own vehicle so they would not have to rely on being transported by fire engines to attend incidents.

It will be discussed by the West Yorkshire Fire Authority on Friday.

The report says: “To achieve a balanced budget by April 2020, the Authority must achieve savings of at least 4 million.

“Beyond 2020, the financial outlook remains uncertain. It is highly likely that WYFRS will receive further reductions in Government funding.

“Currently 73 per cent of all incidents require the attendance of one fire engine only. By providing watch managers with their own vehicle they will only attend the incidents that require them. By changing the way watch managers work they will have the choice to attend these types of smaller incidents or continue their work in the community without disruption.”

If the plans are approved, there will be an eight week internal consultation with staff on the changes.