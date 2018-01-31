The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you can avoid it don't park your car on these streets.

These are roads with the greatest number of recorded car crimes between June and November 2017.

The data has been compiled from police figures for the Co-op Insurance Park Smart map which aims to help motorists park their car safely.

According to the map there were 541 recorded car crimes around central Huddersfield during the period. There were 508 around Dewsbury, 342 around Batley, 162 around Brighouse, 61 around Meltham and 29 around Holmfirth.

We appreciate you don't always have a choice about where you park.

In which case, Co-op Insurance has compiled a list of tips for parking in less than desirable spots which will reduce the chance of your car being vandalised, broken into or stolen.

Streets with the most car crimes

Mitre Street, Westborough - 7



Wakefield Road, Clifton - 7



Mill Street East, Savile Town, Dewsbury - 6



Romsey Close, Lindley Moor - 6



Woodlea Avenue, Quarmby - 6



Wheathouse Grove, Birkby - 5



Regent Road, Edgerton - 5



Savile Road, Lindley - 5



New Mill Road, Honley - 5



Healds Road, Dewsbury - 5

Tips for safer parking

As well as choosing a parking space with low crime rates, Co-op Insurance advises drivers to:

Park close to other cars

Turn wheels towards surrounding vehicles

Turn wheels towards the curb