Move over Matt LeBlanc, there’s a new Top Gear presenter in the making - and he’s only 10-years-old.

Alf Boyle loves all things planes, trains and automobiles so much that he has powered up his very own car club for his school pals.

Alf’s Car Club invites pupils at Hipperholme Grammar School to bring along their favourite toy cars to play with, interact and socialise during their Thursday lunch breaks.

And it’s educational too, as Alf sits in the driver’s seat by teaching others about car safety and the rules of the road.

Alf, who dreams of being a driving instructor and owning a silver coloured Fiat 500, said: “I’m so proud to have set this up and that the school is letting me do it. I get to bring in my cars every week and really enjoy it.

“I would love to teach people how to drive because I’ll be in my own car every day and I think it’ll be a good job to do.”

Alf’s Car Club was helped to get off the ground by Year 4 teacher Gina Spencer who encouraged him to turn his passion into a lunchtime class.

She said: “It’s been a huge thing for Alf to set-up and it’s really helped his confidence to grow, he’s flourishing every week.

“We know all of our pupils well so when we hear what they are interested in or want to do at school, we make sure we encourage everyone in our school community to enjoy their hobbies and passions and in turn, it helps with their social skills, education and self-esteem.”

Alf has plans for his Car Club to race ahead this year, with hopes of getting more pupils involved and taking the sessions off-road and onto the school’s outdoor area during the summer.