Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A centenarian who loved travelling in her husband’s motorbike sidecar has celebrated her milestone birthday.

Eva Bancroft enjoyed her 100th birthday with family and friends at Eagle care home in Elland, where the treats included a birthday cake made and decorated by her granddaughter, Lauren.

Eva, who has been a resident at the home since 2015, was also visited by the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale, Clr Firman Ali and his wife, Shaheen Ali, who presented her with a greetings card from the Queen.

Eva was born at Sandhall, near Wakefield, and moved to Brighouse when she married her husband Frank in 1940. He was a mechanical engineer working in a reserved occupation before becoming a motorcycle despatch rider later in the war.

Eva worked as a mender in the textile industry in Wakefield until her marriage. The couple had two sons, Ian and David, who have sadly passed away.

Granddaughter Helen Holland said Eva and Frank used to travel by motorcycle with Eva in the sidecar. When they went on holiday with the boys, she would ride pillion and Ian and David would occupy the sidecar.

Eva was a founding member of the Good Companions in Brighouse and its longest-standing member. She was heavily involved in the Mother’s Union and the Guild at St Martin’s Church, Brighouse. She was a keen gardener and baker and up until she was 94 enjoyed walking and went on regular bus trips with a neighbour at the sheltered accommodation where she lived.

For the family party, Eva was joined by grandchildren, Helen, Simon and Gareth, her two daughters-in-law, both named Margaret, and her six great-grandchildren Lauren, Jessica, James, Thomas, Erika and Kiera.

Care home manager Sarah Noble said: “She is a very caring person. She speaks fondly of memories with her late husband Frank when she used to go around in his motorbike sidecar.

“Eva has always given to the community; she has always cared for others so we as a care home believe that she deserves the best and that was what her birthday was about. She had a brilliant day. She absolutely love it!”

Helen said her grandmother’s motto had always been “mend and make do” and attributed her longevity to the fact that she did not smoke or drink alcohol and had always kept active.