A massive jobs boost has just got even bigger.

A week ago we revealed that there are 600 job vacancies at Manchester Airport ... but this afternoon they have confirmed that figure has now risen to more than 1,000.

And there are even vacancies for pilots.

The jobs will all be unveiled at a massive jobs fair this Thursday at Lancashire County Cricket Club’s The Point complex at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester from 10am to 4pm. Job seekers are being invited to attend to learn more about the roles.

Those wishing to attend can register for an hour’s time slot by visiting www.manchesterairport.co.uk/jobsfair

More than 20 different employers from across the site will be on hand to talk about their vacancies including Swissport, Boots, HMSHost and Thomas Cook Airlines. There are a variety of jobs available as the airport gears up for its busiest ever summer. Roles available include baggage handlers, receptionists, chefs, cabin crew, pilots and cleaners.

Manchester Airport is already one of the largest centres of employment in the North West with more than 22,000 people directly employed on site, supporting a further 48,000 jobs in the region.

Work on the £1bn transformation programme, which will see Terminal 2 more than double in size, continues at pace, with more than 700 people currently working on the programme.

This summer, there will also be new routes to Seattle with Thomas Cook Airlines, Florence with BA CityFlyer and Cagliari, Palermo and Ponta Delgada with Ryanair.