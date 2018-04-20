Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gannex raincoats were worn by royalty and world leaders including US President Lyndon Johnson and the Soviet Union’s leader, Nikita Khrushchev.

But a widow from Kirkburton, 102-year-old, Molly James, claims she might be the oldest wearer of one of his stylish winter coats purchased when she was in her 40s.

Molly, a great-great grandmother, who was born in Waterloo, Huddersfield, during the First World War in October 1915, had to scrimp and save for three years before she could afford to buy it.

The raincoat was invented in 1951 by Joseph Kagan, a Lithuanian/British industrialist who founded Kagan Textiles, of Elland. They quickly won a strong following and were worn by Huddersfield’s most famous son and former Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Molly, who was married to Henry for 63 years and who has four children, says she can no longer quite recall precisely when she bought it but is certain the purchase was made during her 40s.

She said: “I had heard all about these coats, I’d seen them and admired them and I had had no new clothes for ages and ages so I thought I would like one. But it was £84 which was a lot of money so I had to save up.

“It took me three years to get the money together but it has been a bargain and there’s a lot of winters in it yet. It’s not wearing out anywhere and it’s a lovely colour.

“My oldest daughter, Patricia, was married to a mill owner’s son and she went and got it.

“They are very good coats and I knew I wouldn’t get wet and I would always be warm however cold it got though it’s too warm for this weather!

“I have never had to dry-clean it. I hang it up in the wardrobe and it will stop there until the colder weather arrives.”