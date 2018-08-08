Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When schoolgirl Maisie Easton asked her parents Chris and Emma for a camera for her birthday, they thought it would be another craze.

But the first pictures she took with it proved otherwise.

The 11-year-old from Holmfirth took these stunning shots of the sunset over the Pennines near Birds Edge - leaving Chris, who is himself a budding photographer, stunned.

Now Chris, 39, says he needs to start brushing up on his own landscape photography skills to catch up with the talented youngster.

Chris, who works for the NHS in Manchester, said: “I have been into photography for a little over a year now. Maisie asked for a proper camera for a birthday and I assumed it was a ploy for us to spend more time together as I play a lot of football with her brother, Jasper, who is seven.

“We relented, and now we spend a lot of time together at weekends practising. This was one of the very first pictures she took of the wind farm between Crow Edge and Bird’s Edge on Saturday evening. I thought it was just great.”

Maisie captured the sunset by taking three shots on a DSLR, then used software to merge them together to create the stunning image of a summer evening in rural Huddersfield.

Chris added: “Now she can take better landscapes than me - I better start practising!”