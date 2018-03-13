Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Safety work on the M62 topping £11m is nearing completion.

Highways England has been replacing a 3.5-mile stretch of central reserve steel barrier on the M62 with concrete, saying it provides increased protection for drivers.

As well as changes to the safety barriers, the £11m work has included resurfacing, bridge maintenance, lighting improvements at junction 31 and also significant drainage improvements.

It means the temporary narrow lanes, reduced speed restriction of 50mph and enforcement cameras which have all been in place between Rothwell and Normanton (junctions 30 to 31), for the safety of drivers will be removed over four nights, starting on Wednesday March 14.

Andy Barlow, Highways England’s project manager, said: “We have replaced just over a 3-mile stretch of safety barrier on the M62 with concrete which will improve safety and allow us to reopen the road quicker in the event of future incidents.

“Concrete barriers are less susceptible to damage than steel which means that, as soon as an incident has been cleared, it is likely that drivers can be on their way. It also makes it harder for vehicles to crossover on to the other side of the carriageway if they were to strike it, improving safety even further.

“I would like to thank drivers for their patience over the last five months while this vital improvement work has been taking place.”

Highways England say contractors worked six days a week in order to speed up progress, putting in 93,000 hours to date.

Once complete the work will have provided 3.5 miles of new concrete barrier, 2.3 miles of drainage improvements and around 17 lane miles of resurfacing.

The remainder of the work will be carried out overnight with a combination of full or lane closures and is expected to be completed by early May.