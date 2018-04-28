Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is a great place to live: it has a fascinating history, impressive architecture, unique businesses, beautiful surroundings and a Premier League football club among its assets and attractions.

But there are some things Huddersfield folk have to endure daily - and we could do without them.

Some of these things aren't unique to Huddersfield. Some of these things you may think add value to the town. But some, you will all agree, are a royal pain in the bum.

We will have missed some so feel free to let us know what stuff about Huddersfield really irritates you by emailing david.himelfield@examiner.co.uk or you can leave comments below or on our Facebook page.

Anyway, here they are so far in no particular order.

1) Potholes

This certainly isn't unique to Huddersfield but it is one of the biggest bugbears of modern Britain. We understand councils are shorter of money than ever but think of those poor tyres and suspensions. I suppose you could argue they encourage drivers to slow down.

2) Wakefield Road

There are several candidates for the most annoying road in Huddersfield but the section of the A644 that links junction 25 of the M62 to Leeds Road is positively infuriating. It's ridiculously congested onto the motorway during your morning commute and slower than a three-toed sloth on your way back into Huddersfield after a hard day's work. A bypass has been planned but that in itself has been controversial.

3) The hills

Huddersfield like any Pennine town is hilly which is to its advantage; it makes for some spectacular tiered scenery. But it's not great if your main form of transport is your feet, your bicycle or your wheelchair. It makes parking a pain too wearing down your clutch and handbrake. If you like keeping fit, however, you may view Huddersfield's hills with some fondness. There's a reason why the Tour de France Grand Depart came through Huddersfield in 2014.

4) Empty shops

Since the credit crunch 10 years ago the UK's high streets have been hit hard, particularly those in medium and large-sized towns. While Huddersfield's town centre is starting to recover, the abundance of empty units is a daily reminder that the town has seen better days.

5) Junction 24 of the M62

Another horrible bottleneck. If you work in Leeds, as many Huddersfield folk do, you will be stuck trying to get off the motorway every evening. Then there's the crawl to Ainley Top roundabout.

6) It's hard to describe where you are

Say you live on New Hey Road near Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Is it Marsh, Oakes, Lindley or even Reinwood? Areas of Huddersfield merge with each other without any agreed boundary. First world problems, I know.

7) The bus gates

In theory they were a good idea; cutting air pollution and speeding up bus journeys. But town centre businesses says these virtual gates monitored by cameras have led to a downturn in trade. An investigation into business owners' concerns was described as a 'whitewash'.

8) The name sounds silly

Huddersfield derives from the old Norse 'Odersfelt' meaning a field belonging to Oder, a Norse bloke. But today's moniker sounds like 'udders'; those belonging to a cow. Or maybe I'm just puerile.

9) The rundown end of New Street

The concrete monolith on the south end of New Street may have looked the business when it was completed in the late 1960s. Now it looks grubby and depressing. The shopping centre below Ramsden House isn't much better, even with its mural of jolly textile workers. It's mainly charity shops, bookies, pound shops and takeaways down there. But you could put a Harrods there and it'd still be depressing. The international markets held there periodically make that end of New Street temporarily seem less pants.

10) Sales canvassers and chuggers at the other end of New Street

Next time you're at the other end of New Street stop for moment and you'll notice shoppers are practically walking against the walls to avoid being stopped by the chuggers and sales canvassers striding about the centre of this wide pedestrian boulevard. Don't stop for long though or you too may be asked to open your purse.

11) Dog poo

Golf is a good walk spoiled. No. Standing in dog poo is a good walk spoiled. Be it Castle Hill, Beaumont Park or Greenhead Park you're almost guaranteed to find it wherever you walk in Huddersfield. Dog poo bags have long been on sale in Huddersfield. Invest in some.

12) The litter

How many of our beautiful parks, streets and open spaces are blighted by litter? People need to have some pride in their town and bin it or take it home.

13) Outsiders think it's part of Leeds

It isn't. End of.