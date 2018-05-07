Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of us welcome the sunny weather, but as great as it is during the day, when it comes to night time the heat can feel muggy and uncomfortable.

During hot nights it can be harder for little ones to fall asleep, which can be a concern for parents.

When children overheat they can become restless, according to the Mirror Online .

If your little one is having trouble sleeping here are 14 tips to make your baby feel cool and comfortable.

1. Dress them according to the room temperature

If the room is very hot - for example over 25 degrees for most of the night - just a nappy and thin cotton vest may suffice. If the room is between 20-23 degrees a short baby grow or shorts and T-shirt pyjamas, perhaps with socks or just a nappy, and a 1 tog sleep sack.

If your baby is too young for any kind of bedding and it is too hot for a sleep sack, simply dress them in suitable clothing for the room temperature so that no covering is required.

2. Keep the room breezy

During the day, open all windows on the same floor to create a breeze and pull curtains two thirds of the way across to block out hot sun but still allow the cool air through.

3. Keep your house ventilated

Open your loft hatch, if you have one, to allow heat to escape through the roof.

4. Use lightweight bedding

Use cotton bed sheets and avoid any waterproof mattress coverings as they will hold heat and make your baby sweat.

5. A quick, refreshing bath

A lukewarm bath, or a slightly cooler bath than usual, might help to refresh your baby before bedtime and relieve any clamminess. Make it a quick bath so that it doesn't get too chilly for them.

6. Invest in a room thermometer

This will take away the guesswork and give you peace of mind that you have dressed your baby suitably.

7. Put ice in your baby's room

Large bottles of frozen water (1litre plus), placed in the baby's room may help to cool the air as they melt overnight.

8. Up the efficiency of your electric fan

Electric fans will often just blow the warm air around, but if you place a large bowl of ice or some frozen water bottles in front of the fan, it will cool the air that circulates the room.

9. Keep your little one calm

A calm baby will remain cooler so try to maintain a calming bedtime routine and offer reassurance and comfort if they get agitated. A cool flannel or cold compress dabbed gentle on your baby may help to cool and calm him.

10. Refrigerated water

Your baby may need to drink more than usual. Cold water is great so for young babies it is worth cooling some boiled water and refrigerating it for night time use. Breast fed babies will stay hydrated on breastmilk.

11. Move baby to a cooler room

If you cannot keep your baby cool consider moving them to a cooler room in the house temporarily.

12. Check baby's temperature

Hands and feet do get colder than the rest of the body so it is natural for these to feel a little colder to the touch. If you are unsure about your baby's temperature, feel the back of their neck or use a thermometer.

13. Put yourself in their shoes

Ask yourself how hot it feels and what you would be comfortable in when you are considering how to dress your baby.

Just remember, you can pull the covers over you but baby cannot, so imagine you are going to bed without any bed covers.

14. Check the temperature throughout the night

Remember, no matter how hot it is at bedtime, the temperature will drop in the night so don't put your baby in their cot in just a nappy if it will drop below 25 degrees in the night. You might like to check on them before you go to bed to see how the temperature is.