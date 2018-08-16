The video will start in 8 Cancel

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

The Neighbourhood and Home Watch Network is the largest crime prevention movement in England and Wales, with 2.3m member households.

They aim to bring neighbours together to create strong, friendly, active communities where crime and anti-social behaviour are less likely to happen.

To join your nearest Neighbourhood Watch group, visit the Our Watch website and register your details. You will then receive community alert messages direct to your inbox.

Almondbury

5pm, August 11: A suspect who had previously bought a bag of sand from the complainant, returned to Fernside Avenue to take a large bag of pebbles.

A suspect arranged to meet the victim in order to buy a mobile phone place for on Gumtree. At the meeting the suspect asked to see the phone, the victim held up the phone and the suspect grabbed it and made off.

Plants were stolen from a garden.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

10pm, August 6: A Peugeot 308 parked on Moor Cottage Close was entered and keys plus a bunch of caravan keys, a make up bag and cash was taken.

2.30am, August 7: Suspect walked down drive of an address on Hawkroyd Bank Road and tried to open the door of a Vauxhall Antara. The alarm was triggered and the suspect jumped over over a fence into a neighbours garden and made off.

A Ford Mondeo was entered by unknown means and a Satnav was taken.

Rayban spectacles were taken from a Volkswagen Golf.

Ladders which were locked onto a Citreon Relay panel van were taken.

Dalton

The rear light housing, rear bumper reflectors and bumper grill were taken from a parked car outside the owners address.

A mobile phone was stolen from a For Galaxy left with its window down.

A Ford Ka parked on the roadside had its window smashed.

Newsome

4:05pm, August 7: Victim believed he had dropped his iPhone while cycling on Wheatfield Lane, unknown suspects find the phone and switch it off and take it.

6:50pm, August 7: Passenger side front window of a BMW 530D was smashed and iPhone taken.

8:30pm, August 7: The window of a Hyundai 110 parked on Castle Avenue was damaged, seats were moved during a search of the vehicle. Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

A delivery from victim is dropped with neighbour, the victim reported the neighbour for refusing to hand it over.