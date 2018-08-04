Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An electricity meter was by-passed at a property in order to grow cannabis plants.

It's just one of the crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week.

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

Newsome

Thieves stole garden furniture from the front of a flat on Orchard Street in Primrose Hill.

Intruders entered a property on Rashcliffe Hill Road via a second floor window and searched it but left with nothing.

A bag and purse which was left unattended in the utility room of a house.

Dalton

The rear offside window of a Volkswagon Golf was smashed and the door opened but the suspects made off.

Burglars entered a third floor flat on Church Street in Moldgreen by unknown means and stole clothing and cash from a dressing room.

3 males entered a waste disposal site by forcing off two galvanised fence panels and stole 12 car batteries from a skip. THey were seen by security.

Crosland Moor

A mobile phone was stolen from a property on Frederick Street after entry was gained through an insecure rear door.

Tools and a tool bag were taken from a property on Ivy Street after a door was left open.

A Kia Picanto parked on Beagle Avenue was broken into and cosmetics were stolen.

Thieves gained entry to a Toyota Aygo on Meltham Road by damaging the door lock. Clothes were stolen and the ignition of the vehicle was damaged.

Suspects gained entry to a vehicle on Meltham Road but nothing was stolen after a search.

One garage was broken into and a failed attempt was made on another but nothing was taken.

The window was smashed on a Peugeot 207 and items were stolen.

A parcel left outside the victim's house was stolen.

Almondbury

A suspect knocked on the door of a property on Fernside Crescent and offered to do some work for the victim's garden for a fee of £20. The victim negotiated a price of £10 for the work to be done. The suspect left with the £10 without doing the work agreed.