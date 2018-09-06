Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The body of a 16-year-old Halifax rugby player, who was on trip away with his team, has been found in a French lake.

Harry Sykes was on tour with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy to the south of France.

The group spent Wednesday at Lake Cavayere, near the town of Carcassonne, where they took team photos in front of the lake.

Other photos, posted by the club on Facebook, show the boys playing football and riding pedalos just hours before the tragedy.

French media outlet, L'Independent, reported that the alarm for the missing boy was first raised at 8.30pm.

Emergency services were called to search the lake and the lifeless body of Harry Sykes was eventually discovered by divers at 10.45pm.

Halifax Elite Rugby Academy posted a statement on Facebook that read: "Halifax RLFC would like to express our condolences to the family and teammates of local young player Harry Sykes who has tragically passed away in France whilst on tour with his team from the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this time."

Rugby Football League Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer said “We are extremely saddened by the tragic news that Halifax Elite Rugby Academy’s Harry Sykes has passed away.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Harry’s family, friends and teammates at this sad time. The RFL Benevolent Fund has been in contact and is providing support.”