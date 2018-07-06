Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners have expressed their disappointment that land in Mirfield is to be swallowed up by homes and warehousing.

And they have warned that unless attention is paid to local roads there could be accidents with HGVs and growing congestion.

More than 160 homes and warehousing are to be built on a 12-hectare (30 acre) parcel of land off Slipper Lane in a development shared between Wetherby-based Caddick Developments and Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire.

Speaking on behalf of Caddick Developments, planning consultant Matthew Sheppard said it was in the final stages of securing a local occupier for the warehousing element of the site and that to delay a decision would put the deal at risk. The occupier was not identified.

But a trio of Conservatives voiced their concern that local roads would not be able to cope with heavy goods vehicles and that one particular junction was “an accident waiting to happen.”

Speaking after the long-running and contentious scheme was passed by Kirklees Strategic Planning Committee, Mirfield Conservative councillor Martyn Bolt said his and other opponents’ role was to manage the situation for local residents.

“There wasn’t much chance of stopping the juggernaut but we can slow it down,” he said.

He had called for the scheme to be deferred, claiming that there was insufficient detail relating to HGVs in the developers’ plan to allow for a decision to be made.

There was debate around the access roads into the site which exit onto the A62 Leeds Road. Clr Bolt called for the junction of Sunnybank Road, Child Lane and the A62 to be remodelled in advance of anticipated growing use by HGVs.

He was backed by fellow Tory Clr Donald Firth, who said to approve the scheme, with its associated traffic implications, before all details were confirmed was “putting the cart before the horse.”

He added: “What is going to happen if we build these units and no-one wants them? If no-one wants them are we going to put houses on there? No-one is interested in putting their name down for it.

“We are agreeing to something but we don’t know what’s going to happen once they start building these units. I hold with things being done properly, not half-cock.”

Clr Donna Bellamy went further, saying: “That junction is an accident waiting to happen.”

Planning officers said banning HGVs from local roads “would be difficult” but that they would listen to members’ concerns.