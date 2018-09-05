The video will start in 8 Cancel

There were angry scenes as seventeen men and one woman entered court to face child abuse charges for the first time.

The group - among 31 to appear in court over the next two days - face a total of 41 charges related to historic sexual exploitation offences.

They include rape, sexual assault, trafficking for sexual exploitation and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and are dated between 2005 and 2012.

The charges relate to five young girls and were allegedly committed against them in the Huddersfield area while they were aged between 12 and 18.

The one female defendant, Fehreen Rafiq, is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Kirklees Magistrates' Court building this morning as the hearing took place.

The defendants can be identified following a successful legal representation by the Examiner that their details should be made public.

The defendants are:

Iftikar Ali , aged 37, of Holly Road in Thornton Lodge, is charged with attempted rape of girl aged 13-15 and three counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15.

Usman Ali , aged 32, of Park Drive in Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Waqas Anwar , aged 29, of Chapel Terrace in Crosland Moor, is charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Suhail Arif , aged 30, of New Hey Road in Oakes, is charged with rape of girl aged 13-15.

Amin Ali Choli , aged 36, of Seaton Street in Bradford, is charged with two counts of rape of a female over 16-years-old.

Mohammed Dogar , aged 35, of Central Avenue in Fartown, is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offence.

Banaras Hussain aged 37, of Scarborough Road in Shipley, is charged with one count of rape of a female over 16.

Banaris Hussain , aged 35, of Beech Street in Paddock, is charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 13 – 15.

Basharat Hussain , aged 31, of William Street in Crosland Moor, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mubasher Hussain , aged 35, of Lockwood Road in Lockwood, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and sexual assault.

Shaqeel Hussain , aged 35, of Spen Valley Road in Ravensthorpe, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and two counts of trafficking.

Abdul Majid , aged 34, of Lightcliffe Road in Crosland Moor, is charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.

Fehreen Rafiq , aged 38, of Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor, she is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Gull Riaz , aged 42, of Balmoral Avenue in Crosland Moor, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Sajjad , aged 31, of Moorbottom Road in Thornton Lodge, is charged with four counts of rape of a female age 13-15, one rape of a girl under 13 and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Umar Zaman , aged 30, of William Street in Crosland Moor, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Saqib Raheel , aged 32, of Upper High Street in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 14-15.

Another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, charged in connection with the same investigation also attended and a warrant was issued for the arrest of a nineteenth defendant.

Police were on hand to ensure that any disturbances from outside did not spill out into the court building.

Security officers guarded the doorways of courtroom number one as the two-hour hearing was held in front of resident District Judge Michael Fanning.

A public gallery packed full of members of the press reported on the proceedings as defendants were dealt with in groups of three or four.

They spoke only to confirm their personal details and were all sent to Leeds Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on November 1.

They are all subject to strict bail conditions in the meantime. These are residence at their named addresses, no contact with prosecution witnesses, not to apply for travel documentation to leave the UK, no contact with any female aged under 18 and not to live and sleep at an address where there are females aged under 18 present.

A further 12 defendants will appear at the Huddersfield court for the first time tomorrow.