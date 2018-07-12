The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 18-year-old man was knocked down on Huddersfield Ring Road - just minutes after England crashed out of the 2018 World Cup.

The accident happened opposite the University of Huddersfield as fans poured out of the town centre following the end of the World Cup semi-final and England's run in the tournament .

The man was struck by a grey Honda Civic on the Queensgate section of the Ring Road, close to the Zetland pub.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at 9.41pm and sent one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance.

The casualty was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with "injuries not thought to be serious".

Queensgate was closed by police for a short time and motorists travelling anti-clockwise on the approach to the junction with Zetland Street were asked to turn around.

Traffic was diverted down Queen Street - leading to Cross Church Street.

Medics are treating young man who appears to have been hit by a car. Ring road closed pic.twitter.com/tfTOPeuh1T — Nick Lavigueur (@grecian9) July 11, 2018

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at about 9.41pm last night to a report of a collision on Queensgate in Huddersfield.

"Officers attended the incident in which an 18-year-old male was in collision with a Honda Civic.

"Enquiries remain ongoing into the incident today by Huddersfield Police."