An 18 year old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in a busy street tonight (Thursday).

Meltham Road in Lockwood was closed off and police tape put up after the incident, which happened just before 5pm.

Police are currently trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

Eyewitness Mattie Shaw said he saw someone fighting in the street at about 4.40pm.

He said: “From what I saw it looked like they were fighting over some object. I’m not too sure what as I was just driving past but when we’ve come back it’s all blocked off.”

Plumber Allan Iredale, who lives on Meltham Road, said: “I was watching TV and having my tea when I heard all this shouting and stood up and looked out of the window to see what was going on.

“There were two men scuffling on the floor in between two cars, a silver one and a white estate.”

Police stopped traffic going towards Meltham from Lockwood Road, 200 yards from the crime scene.

At 5.30pm Yorkshire Tiger bus company tweeted the road was closed due to a major incident, and all 323/324 services would be affected until further notice.

Det Insp Shaf Rehman said: “We are conducting enquiries this evening (Thursday) into what took place and I would like to appeal for witnesses.

“Anyone who saw the incident in which this male was injured or who has any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 1278 of March 15.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 55 111.”