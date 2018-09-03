Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A tragic shortage of organ donations has shattered dozens of families' lives in West Yorkshire.

New figures show 72 people from the area - including 19 from Kirklees and seven from Calderdale - have died waiting for a transplant in the last five years.

Ahead of Organ Donation Week (September 3 to 9), N HS Blood and Transplant is now urging more people to tell their families that they want to save lives through organ donation.

Last year, 171 people in West Yorkshire had their lives saved by a transplant, including 43 from Kirklees.

Although the number of donors is increasing, and the waiting lists are reducing, there are still about 6,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant across the UK.

One of those is Darren Gibson from Brighouse, who has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for almost seven years.

Darren suffers from a heart muscle disease called cardiomyopathy and his heart is currently beating with the help of a Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) .

While he had a surgical device fitted to support him five years ago, he is still waiting for a heart and his time on the waiting list is approaching 2,500 days.

He said: “I have gone past that stage where every time the phone rings I answer in hope that it could be the hospital letting me know they have a heart.

"My family and I have learned to appreciate each and every moment because after seven years of waiting, the reality is this may never happen for me.

"All we can do is hope and pray.”

During Organ Donation Week, the NHS is urging families to talk about donation with the message – ‘Words Save Lives’.

Councils and organisations around the country are lighting prominent buildings pink, which is the colour of the modern donor card, in support of the country’s organ donation campaign.

Buildings being lit up pink include Wakefield Town Hall, Bradford City Hall Clock Tower, the top of Margaret McMillan Tower in Bradford, Bradford City Park mirror pool, and Forster Square’s arches in Bradford.

Most Yorkshire folk want new organ donor system

Within West Yorkshire: • 20 people from Leeds have died on the waiting list in the past five years and 47 people from Leeds received a transplant last year. • 11 people from Wakefield have died on the waiting list in the past five years and 23 people from Wakefield received a transplant last year. • 19 people from Kirklees have died on the waiting list in the past five years and 43 people from Kirklees received a transplant last year. • 7 people from Calderdale have died on the waiting list in the past five years and 17 people from Calderdale received a transplant last year. • 15 people from Bradford have died on the waiting list in the past five years and 41 people from Bradford received a transplant last year.

Gordon Crowe, Specialist Nurse in Organ Donation Team Manager for NHS Blood and Transplant, who covers hospitals in West Yorkshire, said: “It’s tragic that so many people from West Yorkshire have died waiting for a transplant – what is shocking is that many of those lives could have been saved, had more families agreed to donate organs.

“People are dying every day because some families are not talking about donation.

"We need more families in West Yorkshire to say yes to organ donation, so that more lives can be saved.”

He added: “We all know that organ donation legislation will change to a deemed consent system in England and Scotland in future years but the harsh fact is people are dying right now waiting for an organ and it will still be important for people to know your decision.

“We don’t want people to die because of a fatal complacency that because you know you want to be an organ donor you presume your loved ones know it too.

“Please, let your family know your decision and ask them if they want to be donors.

"Don’t leave your family guessing what you would have wanted to happen.

“We know that many families feel enormous pride and comfort at knowing that their relative went on to save lives through the gift of organ donation.”

Nationally, around three people die a day in need of an organ.

Only a small percentage of people die in circumstances where they can donate, so every donor is precious.