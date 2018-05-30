The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police raided two houses in Heckmondwike and discovered around 200 cannabis plants yesterday.

The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) obtained a warrant to enter the King Street properties after receiving intelligence regarding a cannabis farm.

Officers used a metal battering ram to knock down the front doors - one of which was protected by a 12 lock security sysetem.

Inside they discovered and seized the cannabis plants as well as growing equipment and heat lamps.

No arrests were made during the pre-planned operation.

“The two warrants were carried out under the misuse of drugs act on May 29 at two properties on King Street in Heckmondwike.

“Officers searched the property and discovered over 200 cannabis plants in the bedrooms and the cellars as well as cultivation equipment which was all seized.

“Any information relating to possible drugs production in your area can be given to Batley and Spen NPT direct via 101 or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”