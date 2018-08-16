Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the results for students at the Huddersfield Creative and Media Studio School at Netherhall Learning Campus in Rawthorpe.

The Creative and Media Studio School had an extremely successful results day with a 100% pass rate for both vocational and A2 level courses. The C&MSS took the risk of embracing the new “externally set exams” BTEC specification – this paid off as all students passed their respective courses.

Hundreds of students across Huddersfield and wider Kirklees and Calderdale will be picking up their results for A levels and BTECs today (Thursday). It comes as new figures show more than one in four A-levels were awarded an A or A* this year. The success rate is the highest proportion for six years.

In total, 26.4 per cent of UK entries were given one of the two top grades, according to data published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ). This is up 0.1 percentage points on last year.

Huddersfield students have once again done fantastically, with hundreds earning places at universities and further education courses across the country. For information on clearing, see our full guide here .

The full results

S, Bradshaw BTMUS* BTAD; J, Charlton BTAD BTCRM* BTBUS*; S, Clarke BTAD; K, Collins BTPA BTCRM**; C, Crossland BTAD BTCRM**; E/ELJ, Ellis BTAD*; R, Fairhurst E/EL BTCRM*; C, Ford BTAD; C, Hall; BTAD*; F, Harrison BTAD BT PRODUCTION ARTS** BTBUS*; C, Heppenstall BTMUS* BTAD; K, Ingleby-Parylo BTCRM** E/EL; C, Kara BTPA BT PRODUCTION ARTS; A, Kelly BTAD BTPRODUCTION ARTS BTBUS; J, Kelly BTPA; T, Lawrence BTAD BT PROARTS E/EL; M, Lee BTAD* BT PRODUCTION ARTS** BTCRM**; E, Linn BTBUS BTAD; D, Mannion BT PRODUCTION ARTS BTCRM* BTBUS; A, Mellor BTAD* K, Mills BTAD*; L, Mitchell BTAD*; D, Moore BTAD; C, Napier-Hollingworth BTAD; M, Parchment BTAD; K, Parkinson BTAD BT PRODUCTION ARTS**; K, Parkinson BTCRM**; E, Richardson BTMUS** BTPA BT PRODUCTION ARTS**E, Rigby BTAD**; I, Robinson BTAD BTCRM* BTBUS*C, Robshaw BTMUS; U, Sajjad BTMUS** BTPA; J, Sharp BTAD; J, Speight BTCRM; K, Stronell BTCRM* BTAD; O, Thomas BTAD; J, Thomas-Sterndale BTAD*; Z, Tuck BTCRM BTBUS; J, Tymon BTMUS** BTAD E/EL; E, Vandenheever BT PRODUCTION ARTS **; D, Wade BTAD*; D, Walker BT PRODUCTION ARTS E/EL; L, Wareham BTCRM; N, Watson BTAD; M, Wilkinson BTCRM*E/EL; R, Wood-Jones BTAD**; F, Sobanski BTAD.