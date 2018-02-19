Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old man has admitted robbing a Huddersfield petrol station and trying to rob another one.

Liam Cartwright has made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court,

He pleaded guilty to one robbery, one attempted robbery and two charges of having an article with a blade or a point in a public place.

He took a knife into the Co-op petrol station on Halifax Road in Birchencliffe and tried to commit a robbery.

He then went to the Texaco on Penistone Road in Waterloo and stole £200 in a robbery.

The offences took place on January 10 this year.

Cartwright, of Middleton Park Crescent in the Middleton area of Leeds, will be sentenced on Wednesday, February 21.

Judge Peter Collier QC, the Recorder of Leeds, told him: “The likely sentence, as I am sure you understand, is custody.”