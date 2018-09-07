Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old Holmfirth man will become the youngest Yorkshireman to attempt climbing Mount Everest when he sets out on the mission of a lifetime in 2020.

Josh Hoyle say he will be the fifth youngest to attempt the summit if he can raise the £60,000 required.

Everest is the world's tallest mountain above sea level and is located in the Himalayas.

He said: "As part of my expedition training I have spent the last month summiting the highest mountains in Bolivia and I completed Ironman Zurich, which involved a 3.8km swim in Lake Zurich, an 180 km bike ride and running a marathon in under 16 hours.

"I came 18th in my age category. I also plan on climbing the sixth highest mountain in the world, Cho Oyu, (8,188m), in Tibet next spring."

Josh says he first became hooked on mountain climbing after bearding Scafell Pike, Cumbria, England's highest mountain, as a teenager with his 70-year-old grandfather John.

He said: "I was hooked. It opened up a whole new world for me and I joined the Holme Valley Mountain Rescue team and did Yorkshire's Three Peaks.

"Now I want to conquer Everest. I believe everyone has got an Everest in their life, I'm 22 and always think you can do the impossible."

Asked what his parents, Vanessa and Jeremy Hoyle, thought, he said: "I'm still Bambi and understandably my mum is the scared one."

(Image: Josh Hoyle)

Josh needs to raise £10,000 by February and then £50,000 by Christmas 2019.



Cho Oyu will require 44 days of strenuous climbing next April/May while Everest is set to take 72 days in April 2020.

If all goes to plan he will be accompanied by Lisa Barge from Lichfield, David Brock, 32, from Reading, Christine Timms, 31, from Buckinghamshire and an international mountain guide as well as four Sherpas.

Any person or company interested in sponsoring Josh can email him at: josh.hoyle@hotmail.co.uk