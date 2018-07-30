Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dumper truck and a mini digger were stolen from a site in Holme Valley North after thieves removed fencing.

It's just one of the crimes reported to Huddersfield police this week.

Organised by area, we've got the details of the dates, times and offences committed, from burglaries to criminal damage, damage to cars, attempted break-ins and more.

Anyone with any information on the incidents listed below is advised to report what they know to police via 101.

Kirkburton and Denby Dale

A burglar entered the grounds of a property, broke into a shed and stole a leaf blower and petrol hedge trimmer.

Suspects wearing balaclavas interfered with the headlights of a Land Rover Defender, gained entry and drove off with the vehicle.

A potential thief tried to gain access to a Vauxhall Vivaro Panel Van.

Thieves stole garden furniture from outside a property.

Intruders forced open gates to a building yard and stole a quantity of large doors.

Holme Valley South

An offender attempted to gain entry at the front of a a detached bungalow and two males tried to enter the rear of the rear of the property. The occupants were disturbed. The three suspects made off towards a dark coloured Nissan pick-up truck that was parked on the main road.

Honda and Yamaha motorbikes, a socket set and motorcycle clothing were taken from detached garage.

A failed attempt was made to gain entry into a shed.

Jewellery was stolen during an untidy search of a property after burglars smashed through patio doors.

Coping stones were stolen from a dry stone wall.

A twin axle Ifor Williams trailer containing tools, ladders and various kit was stolen.

Holme Valley North

A power saw, hover boards, children's quad bike and clothing were stolen after a shed was damaged and broken into.

An MGB sports car was stolen after electric gates were breached.

Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses were taken after thieves gained entry through a Ford Focus's insecure front passenger door.

A Suzuki Grand and Kia Sportage parked close to the complainants home address were both interfered with but nothing was stolen.

A Garmin Route Finder was stolen from a locked and secure vehicle parked on the roadside. The property was later recovered by police.

The window of a Fiat 500 was smashed and a purse, debit card and driving licence were stolen.

A dumper truck and mini digger were stolen after a site was entered after fencing was removed.

Golcar

An alarm was triggered after a Ford Transit was tampered with. The perpetrators made off after they failed to gain access to the vehicle.

A Mercedes GLA 200 was broken into and some winning scratch cards and trainers were taken.

Nothing was taken from a Toyota Rav 4 after it was broken into and searched.

The panel of a Mercedes Sprinter was damaged and wallets and cash were stolen.

An electricity meter was bypassed in order to grow cannabis plants.

Colne Valley

A Suzuki GN motor cycle was stolen from a street, the owner still has the keys.