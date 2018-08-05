As many as 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a waste site in Hipperholme near Brighouse.
Fire crews were called to the Brow Mills Industrial Estate in Halifax Road, at around 3.15pm.
The main road is completely closed and local people are being kept away due to fears about toxic smoke.
It is not known how the fire started and around six fire appliances are on the scene.
We have a reporter on the scene and will give updates on what's happening as soon as we can.
Fire crew will watch blaze overnight
A fire crew will monitor the site at Brow Mills Industrial Estate overnight.
That’s because the heat generated by the affected rubbish is likely to reignite the blaze.
The rubbish, which is providing fuel for the fire, will need digging out, firefighter Andrew Lockwood, of Rastrick Fire Station, said.
Up to eight fire crews were tackling the fire
Fire crews from Rastrick were sent to tackle the blaze.
Firefighter Andrew Lockwood said at one time there were eight crews tackling the fire.
His crew was called out at 2.15pm to put out the fire which had ignited in mixed rubbish.
He said there were currently three pumps attending and because of the heavy smoke, breathing apparatus was needed.
Aerial jet house were also used.
Video shows size and intensity of blaze
Neighbour raised the alarm
Our reporter Nick has spoken to a neighbour, Paul Kershaw, who told how the fire started.
He said: “I had just woken up from the night shift and I could smell the smoke and rang the fire brigade. They had it under control very quickly but it was massive.”
It is believed the owner of the site had tried to tackle the blaze and there are unconfirmed reports he was taken to hospital suffering the effects of breathing in smoke.
Paul’s house is badly smoke-damaged.
Photo from a neighbour
This photo from Paul Kershaw who lives near the site gives you an idea of the size and intensity of the fire.
Firefighters are taking a break away from the toxic smoke
Some pictures from the scene
Our reporter Nick Lavigueur is on the scene and has sent these pictures.