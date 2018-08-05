As many as 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a waste site in Hipperholme near Brighouse.

Fire crews were called to the Brow Mills Industrial Estate in Halifax Road, at around 3.15pm.

The main road is completely closed and local people are being kept away due to fears about toxic smoke.

It is not known how the fire started and around six fire appliances are on the scene.

